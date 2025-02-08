Usio Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by Litchfield Hills Research

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Usio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Usio Price Performance

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Usio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth about $3,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.