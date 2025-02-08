Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $167.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,532,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,292,000 after buying an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

