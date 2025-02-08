Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

