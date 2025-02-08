WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WaFd were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in WaFd by 21.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,923,000 after buying an additional 253,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WaFd by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 28.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

