Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,408.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.