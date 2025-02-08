Wedbush Has Negative Estimate for Alphabet Q2 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 58,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,555,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

