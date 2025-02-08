Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,315,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,772,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

