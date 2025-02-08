Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PEP opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

