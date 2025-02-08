WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

