Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

