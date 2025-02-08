Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.42.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Weyerhaeuser
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.