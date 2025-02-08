What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AZEK FY2026 Earnings?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. AZEK has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91.

In other news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

