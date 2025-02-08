What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PLTR Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

