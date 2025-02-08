What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Alphabet Q1 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 58,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

