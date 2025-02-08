What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for SANG Q1 Earnings?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

