What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FOX FY2025 Earnings?

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

FOXA stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

