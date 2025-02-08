What is William Blair’s Forecast for Amgen FY2025 Earnings?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $20.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.23.

Amgen Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

