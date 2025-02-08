What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Adobe Q2 Earnings?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.48. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $628.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

