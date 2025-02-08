William Blair Estimates Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

