William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for BMY FY2026 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 167,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

