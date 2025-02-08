William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for MOD FY2025 Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

MOD opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

