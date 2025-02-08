Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

