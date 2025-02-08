Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for PPL FY2026 Earnings

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.96%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,260,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after buying an additional 96,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $916,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

