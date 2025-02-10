abrdn plc Has $5.52 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

abrdn plc lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,409,000 after purchasing an additional 993,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,060 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $92,413,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

