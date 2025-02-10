abrdn plc Purchases 6,768 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $266.35.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

