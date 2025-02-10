abrdn plc Sells 17,253 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70,617 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

