Access Financial Services Inc. Has $410,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $129.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

