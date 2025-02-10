Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 95,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

