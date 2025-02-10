Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Has $4.33 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,231,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 819,930 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 98.5% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,328,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 90,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 72,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.84 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.