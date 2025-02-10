Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after acquiring an additional 430,587 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,647,000 after buying an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,270,000 after buying an additional 216,630 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

