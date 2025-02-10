FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,819 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

