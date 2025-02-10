Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $79.12 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

