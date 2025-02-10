Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reports Strong Full Year 2024 Results

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has disclosed its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ICE announced that it achieved its 19th consecutive year of record revenues, signaling resilient growth and continued earnings per share (EPS) expansion.

Get alerts:

For the year 2024, ICE reported net revenues of $9.3 billion, marking a 16% year-over-year increase. The company’s GAAP diluted EPS stood at $4.78 for 2024, reflecting a 14% rise from the previous year. Adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 was $6.07, showing an 8% increase from the previous year.

ICE disclosed that it achieved record operating income of $4.3 billion in 2024, up 17% year-over-year, and a record adjusted operating income of $5.5 billion, representing a 16% year-over-year increase. The operating margin for 2024 was reported at 46%, while the adjusted operating margin stood at 59%.

In terms of liquidity, ICE declared a record annual operating cash flow of $4.6 billion in 2024 and a record adjusted free cash flow exceeding $3.6 billion, marking a 13% increase year-over-year. The company stated its intention to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of the upcoming year.

The filing also included financial guidance for 2025, with estimates for exchange recurring revenue, fixed income and data services recurring revenue, mortgage technology revenue, operating expenses, capital expenditures, effective tax rate, and weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2025.

ICE highlighted that the information provided, including the attached press release, is in compliance with Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and contains details on non-GAAP financial information. The full details of these financial statements and reconciliations can be found in the attached press release and ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Investors and interested parties can access the complete details from ICE regarding its financial performance via the SEC filing and accompanying materials.

ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Intercontinental Exchange’s 8K filing here.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories