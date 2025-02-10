iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

