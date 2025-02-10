Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $2,049,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,491.47. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,115,283.62. The trade was a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,738 shares of company stock worth $69,632,506 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.48.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $166.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

