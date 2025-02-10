Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,349,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,713,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $132.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

