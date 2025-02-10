NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 5th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

