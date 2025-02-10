NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

