Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Today – February 08th

Invesco QQQ, Affirm, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent ownership in the company. These stocks can be bought and sold on stock exchanges and their value can fluctuate based on the performance of the bank, economic conditions, and other factors that affect the financial industry. Investors often consider bank stocks as a way to invest in the banking sector and potentially earn dividends or capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,508,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,700,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

