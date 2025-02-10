Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 08th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, utilization, or implementation of blockchain technology. These stocks may belong to companies that provide blockchain-based products or services, or those that have integrated blockchain into their operations for efficiency, security, or transparency purposes. Investing in blockchain stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth and potential of this innovative technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $488.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,224,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Featured Stories