Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 14.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

