Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,468.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

