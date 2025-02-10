Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ). In a filing disclosed on February 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invesco QQQ stock on January 14th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) on 1/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) on 1/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 1/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/14/2025.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

