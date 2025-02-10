Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125.73. This represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,857,561 shares of company stock valued at $159,976,719. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $55.98.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

