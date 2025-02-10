Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

