14,000 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
