1,509 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $340.38 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

