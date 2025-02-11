44,970 Shares in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.85% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000.

Get Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF alerts:

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BUYZ opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Profile

The Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equities expecting to benefit from disruptive commerce for consumers and businesses. BUYZ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.