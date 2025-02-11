5,802 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

