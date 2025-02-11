8,129 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

