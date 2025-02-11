abrdn plc Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at $207,135,977.44. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,394 shares of company stock worth $52,333,520. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

